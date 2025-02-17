The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances

The event was held at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. Pic/TMC

Listen to this article Pandit Ram Marathe music festival in Thane concludes x 00:00

The 29th edition of the Sangeetbhushan Pandit Ram Marathe Music Festival being held in Thane district of Maharashtra concluded on a high note, an official statement said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that the event concluded with an overwhelming response from music lovers. The final day saw a houseful crowd for the play Sangeet Bavanakhani, and enchanting performances by renowned artists like Pandit Shounak Abhisheki and Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt.

The event, held at the Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane, was organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances.

On the final day, the iconic two-act play Sangeet Bavanakhani was presented, written by renowned playwright Vidyadhar Gokhale and set to music by Yashwant Deo. The play's direction, stage design, and production were handled by Srikanth Dadarkar, with musical guidance by Dnyanesh Pendharkar and dance choreography by Smriti Talpade. The play featured an ensemble cast including Gautam Kamat, Maitree Nayak, Abhijeet Kasekhedikar, Prachi Joshi-Fernandes, Prasad Kelkar, Hemant Kirikire, Pratik Phanse, Vidhi More, Chandrakant Joshi, Tanvi Gore, and Dhawal Bhagwat. It was a major highlight of the festival, drawing a large number of attendees, the statement said.

"The festival concluded with the two-act play Sangeet Bavanakhani, immortalised by the writings of playwright Vidyadhar Gokhale and set to music by Yashwant Deo. The play's direction, stage design, and production were handled by Srikanth Dadarkar, with musical guidance by Dnyanesh Pendharkar and dance choreography by Smriti Talpade," the officials said.

In the evening session, Pandit Shounak Abhisheki's soulful singing captivated the audience, with Anant Joshi providing harmonium accompaniment and Tejovrish Joshi on the tabla, it said.

The festival concluded with an extraordinary performance by Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt and Salil Bhatt on the Mohan Veena, accompanied by Pandit Mukundraj Dev on the tabla. Their performance left the audience spellbound, the official statement said on Monday.

The festival was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, and Deputy Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) Umesh Birari. The event was masterfully hosted by presenter Rajendra Patankar, and the technical sound arrangements were managed by Bhagwan Bhoi and Alankar Desai, it said.