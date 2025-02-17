Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pandit Ram Marathe music festival in Thane concludes

Pandit Ram Marathe music festival in Thane concludes

Updated on: 17 February,2025 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances

Pandit Ram Marathe music festival in Thane concludes

The event was held at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. Pic/TMC

Listen to this article
Pandit Ram Marathe music festival in Thane concludes
x
00:00

The 29th edition of the Sangeetbhushan Pandit Ram Marathe Music Festival being held in Thane district of Maharashtra concluded on a high note, an official statement said on Monday.


The statement said that the event concluded with an overwhelming response from music lovers. The final day saw a houseful crowd for the play Sangeet Bavanakhani, and enchanting performances by renowned artists like Pandit Shounak Abhisheki and Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt.


The event, held at the Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane, was organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation.


The three-day event featured a variety of classical music and dance performances.

On the final day, the iconic two-act play Sangeet Bavanakhani was presented, written by renowned playwright Vidyadhar Gokhale and set to music by Yashwant Deo. The play's direction, stage design, and production were handled by Srikanth Dadarkar, with musical guidance by Dnyanesh Pendharkar and dance choreography by Smriti Talpade. The play featured an ensemble cast including Gautam Kamat, Maitree Nayak, Abhijeet Kasekhedikar, Prachi Joshi-Fernandes, Prasad Kelkar, Hemant Kirikire, Pratik Phanse, Vidhi More, Chandrakant Joshi, Tanvi Gore, and Dhawal Bhagwat. It was a major highlight of the festival, drawing a large number of attendees, the statement said.

"The festival concluded with the two-act play Sangeet Bavanakhani, immortalised by the writings of playwright Vidyadhar Gokhale and set to music by Yashwant Deo. The play's direction, stage design, and production were handled by Srikanth Dadarkar, with musical guidance by Dnyanesh Pendharkar and dance choreography by Smriti Talpade," the officials said.

In the evening session, Pandit Shounak Abhisheki's soulful singing captivated the audience, with Anant Joshi providing harmonium accompaniment and Tejovrish Joshi on the tabla, it said.

The festival concluded with an extraordinary performance by Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt and Salil Bhatt on the Mohan Veena, accompanied by Pandit Mukundraj Dev on the tabla. Their performance left the audience spellbound, the official statement said on Monday.

The festival was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, and Deputy Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) Umesh Birari. The event was masterfully hosted by presenter Rajendra Patankar, and the technical sound arrangements were managed by Bhagwan Bhoi and Alankar Desai, it said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane indian music Mumbai music Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK