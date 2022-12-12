Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Premium

Updated on: 12 December,2022 05:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

PM Modi says the ambitious project between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of efforts of his government delivering top quality infrastructure

Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

PM Modi, seen with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase II and dedicated the Nagpur Metro Phase I to the nation. Pics/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 520-km-long Nagpur-Shirdi Phase I of the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase II between Shirdi and Mumbai is expected to be operational in less than a year.

narendra modi Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK