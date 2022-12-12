Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

PM Modi says the ambitious project between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of efforts of his government delivering top quality infrastructure
PM Modi, seen with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase II and dedicated the Nagpur Metro Phase I to the nation. Pics/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 520-km-long Nagpur-Shirdi Phase I of the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase II between Shirdi and Mumbai is expected to be operational in less than a year.