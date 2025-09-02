To support the cops, the Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association has taken the responsibility of supplying food to all policemen deployed at the protest site

Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association members hand over food packets and water to on-duty cops. PICS/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Most Mumbai police personnel have not returned home for the past three days, ever since Manoj Jarange began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan. To support the cops, the Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association has taken the responsibility of supplying food to all policemen deployed at the protest site. Speaking with mid-day, Rahul Arjunrao Dubale, founder and president, Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association and member of the Police Resolution Coordination Committee under the state Home Department, said, “Mumbai police… your hunger and thirst are our responsibility. Today, throughout the day, the office-bearers of the Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association went around Mumbai and served food and water to police officers, staff, and everyone on duty. This service will continue twice a day, every day, till the protest goes on. A big salute to the Mumbai team for this effort!” Read More

Rahul Arjunrao Dubale, founder-president, Maharashtra Police Boys’ Association

Through his message, Dubale also appealed to police families. “I request every police family member, when you leave home, please carry one extra lunchbox. Whenever you see a police officer standing at a chowk on duty, give them a water bottle and some food. Don’t just sit at home… remember that our police fathers and brothers should not remain hungry. It is our responsibility, as police families, to take the initiative. I am already doing this, and I invite you all to join too,” he said, adding that the association will distribute approximately 1400 packets of food and water bottles daily.