Maharashtra political crisis: No one should use Balasaheb's name, says Uddhav Thackeray after Eknath Shinde faction names group after Shiv Sena founder

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

As rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Shinde faction can take their own decisions but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name.

Addressing party leaders during the national executive committee meeting in the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray said, "Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name."

Mumbai | Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/55PkAI8irW — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Earlier today, former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs have formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MVA government plunged into a crisis when Shinde walked away with a large chunk of Sena MLAs and stationed himself first in Surat and later, at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, criticising Thackeray's style of functioning.

The number of rebel MLAs in the Shinde camp has swelled over the past few days, raising questions on the continuance of the MVA government.

(With inputs from ANI)