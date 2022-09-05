Maharashtra political crisis proves costly for Dapoli resorts

Following action against resort allegedly owned by Sena leader, over 150 hotels and homestays get coastal rule violation notices

Sai Resort at Dapoli which is facing action from the authorities

The ripple effect of the political battle in the state has reached the villages along the Konkan coast, with scores of homestays, which are mostly extensions of houses of locals, being served show-cause notices for alleged violation of Coastal Regulator Zone rules. They said they have become victims of the controversy over Dapoli’s Sai Resort, which BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says belongs to Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab. Locals say the move will kill tourism and livelihoods.

The collector’s office has initiated action against Sai Resort and another facility at Dapoli for the alleged violation of CRZ norms. “We have issued notices to two resorts. We received instruction from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority,” said Ratnagiri Collector Dr B N Patil.

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the resort belongs to Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab

The owners of about 150 small hotels and homestays are now worried about the show-cause notices sent to them by the sub-divisional office of the state revenue department. These seafront holiday accommodations are spread across Murud, Latghar, Anjarle and Dapoli tehsil.

“These constructions are violations of CRZ norms. Why should not they be demolished?” reads the notice, forewarning the owners of the potential demolition of their properties. While the notices have been under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, local Sub-Divisional Officer Sharad Pawar refused to speak with mid-day.

Naresh Pednekar and Anil Parab

Calling the action harsh, Naresh Pednekar, the president of Ladghar Beach Paryatna Sanstha, said, “About 98 per cent of the homestays belong to local villagers of Dapoli Tahasil. There is nothing like professional hotels or resorts. Many families have added a few rooms to their homes and those are being used by tourists as homestays. We have been living here for generations.”

Pednekar said their income will be affected if they don’t receive tourists. “The economy of Dapoli tehsil is majorly dependent on this business. Around 900 local families own this business. Directly or indirectly, 8,000 to 9,000 families benefit from tourism at Dapoli.”

Sai Resort at Dapoli that has sparked a controversy

Vivek Bhave, a representative of Suvarn Durga Paryatan Vikas Santhana, said the notices have left the locals anxious. “We are thinking about what will happen next. Some have decided to move court. Dapoli tehsil’s economy is dependent on tourism.”

It was in the late 1990s that tourism began booming in Konkan, which is known for its pristine beaches and bucolic settings. As visitors flocked the area, villagers ventured into homestays, said Sachin Todankar, a representative of homestay owners. He sought relief provided under a 2019 notification that allows development beyond 50 metres from the high-tide line if an area has more than 2,161 people living per square km. “If this rule is applied to us [villages have less population density], the problem of our economy and tourism will be solved. Most of the owners have appealed in court against this notice. Also, we have decided to follow up with the authorities to sort out this issue permanently,” said Todankar.

Vivek Bhave, Suvarn Durga Paryatan Vikas Santhana; (right) Sachin Todankar, a representative of homestay owners

Resort controversy

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab has two illegal resorts in Dapoli, named Sai Resort NX and Sea Conch Resort. He has alleged that both are in no-development zones as per CRZ norms. Parab, who has faced ED action, had told the media that it was alleged that Sai Resort, which had not even started operations, releases waste into the sea. “I have been saying from Day 1 that I have no connection with the resort and its owner is Sadanand Kadam,” he had said.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal