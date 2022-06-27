Maharashtra political crisis: Rebelled against Shiv Sena's support to those having links with Dawood, says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to save Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Eknath Khadse. File Pic

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on June 26 launched a fresh attack on the party leadership and wondered how could Balasaheb Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts.

He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to save Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

"How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death," Shinde on Sunday night tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde had tagged his tweets to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Twitter handle.

A bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs are camping in Guwahati under the leadership of senior party minister Eknath Shinde demanding the exit of the Sena from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and raising other issues, a development that has threatened the survival of the state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting the adequate provision of Central security forces in the state against the backdrop of shivsainiks vandalising offices of rebel MLAs.

In his letter dated June 25, Koshyari said he had received a representation from 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, two members of the Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families had been "illegally and unlawfully withdrawn".

(With inputs from PTI)