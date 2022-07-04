Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction against speakers decision on party whip

Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction against speaker's decision on party whip

Updated on: 04 July,2022 12:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break on July 11 along with other pending pleas

Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction against speaker's decision on party whip

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic


The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of the newly- elected Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to recognise the new party whip of Shiv Sena rebels led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break on July 11 along with other pending pleas.




"The speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips. This is changing the status quo of proceedings before this court. The speaker yesterday at the stroke of pen at midnight elected the whip," senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray group, said.


"I do not have the papers in front of me. Let all of this come up together on July 11," Justice Banerjee said.

Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: 1 more Sena MLA joins Shinde faction

The Eknath Shinde-led government won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with 164 votes on Monday.

 

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

uddhav thackeray maharashtra supreme court

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK