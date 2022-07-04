Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction against speaker's decision on party whip

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break on July 11 along with other pending pleas

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of the newly- elected Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to recognise the new party whip of Shiv Sena rebels led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break on July 11 along with other pending pleas.

"The speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips. This is changing the status quo of proceedings before this court. The speaker yesterday at the stroke of pen at midnight elected the whip," senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray group, said.

"I do not have the papers in front of me. Let all of this come up together on July 11," Justice Banerjee said.

The Eknath Shinde-led government won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with 164 votes on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)