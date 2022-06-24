Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP, and Congress

Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


As the fate of the Maharashtra govt hangs in balance, NCP chief met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Pawar was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state NCP president Jayant Patil.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP, and Congress. Sharad Pawar had made it clear that the fate of the coalition government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly and not at a hotel in Guwahati where rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and his supporters are camping.




Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: No national party in contact with us, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde


With inputs from PTI

uddhav thackeray maharashtra sharad pawar shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK