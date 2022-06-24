Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP, and Congress

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

As the fate of the Maharashtra govt hangs in balance, NCP chief met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Pawar was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state NCP president Jayant Patil.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said the NCP will do all it can to save the ruling alliance of the Sena, NCP, and Congress. Sharad Pawar had made it clear that the fate of the coalition government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly and not at a hotel in Guwahati where rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and his supporters are camping.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: No national party in contact with us, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde

With inputs from PTI