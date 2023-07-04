Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis There is no other leader like PM Modi says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra political crisis: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 04 July,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi

Maharashtra political crisis: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra political crisis: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated that there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi.


"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him," Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction's new office.


"There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him," he said.


Ajit Pawar also indicated that the allocation of portfolios may not be announced immediately.

"We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement," Ajit Pawar said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar stated those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph.

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar said.

According to the sources in NCP, Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the political crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
sharad pawar ajit pawar maharashtra mumbai mumbai news nationalist congress party narendra modi PM Modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK