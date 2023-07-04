Maharashtra political crisis: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him," Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction's new office.

"There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him," he said.

Ajit Pawar also indicated that the allocation of portfolios may not be announced immediately.

"We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement," Ajit Pawar said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar stated those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph.

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar said.

According to the sources in NCP, Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the political crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)