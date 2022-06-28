Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Eknath Shinde expelled from Shiv Sena

Maharashtra political crisis: Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Eknath Shinde expelled from Shiv Sena

Updated on: 28 June,2022 04:13 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Eknath Shinde expelled from Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


The Shiv Sena on Tuesday expelled two of its party leaders from Shiv Sena amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

Meenakshi Shinde was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.




Earlier, another former Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and coordinator Rahul Londe were expelled from the party.


Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Return and talk to me, says CM Thackeray to rebel MLAs

All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde.

In another development, the photographs of Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant Shinde have been removed from the Sena office in Dombivali, and others are expected to follow suit.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK