Maharashtra political crisis: Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Eknath Shinde expelled from Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday expelled two of its party leaders from Shiv Sena amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

Meenakshi Shinde was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Earlier, another former Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, and coordinator Rahul Londe were expelled from the party.

Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Return and talk to me, says CM Thackeray to rebel MLAs



All these leaders have been actively taking part in rallies and gatherings in support of Eknath Shinde.

In another development, the photographs of Eknath Shinde and his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant Shinde have been removed from the Sena office in Dombivali, and others are expected to follow suit.

(with inputs from PTI)