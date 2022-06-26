Maharashtra political crisis: Why containing violence against rebels in important for MVA

Eknath Shinde writes to CM, governor, accusing state of withdrawing security to MLAs families; rebels threaten to involve Centre if action is not taken

Dilip Walse Patil, state home minister

On Saturday, alarm bells rang when Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his flock wrote a letter to the governor, chief minister, home minister and state police chief, accusing the government of withdrawing the security provided to their families even as the offices and residences of some colleagues came under attack from the aggrieved Shiv Sena cadre.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil promptly denied the allegation. “On the contrary, the security to their families has been beefed up. No such order has been given. However, the MLAs who are not here don’t have the security apparatus because the personnel cannot just sit there when the person is not there. Instead, the policemen can work elsewhere,” he added. He also said that the police were on the job to contain the attacks, if any. Meanwhile, an attack on the Thane residence of Shinde’s son was reported. That followed a street protest by Shinde’s supporters. Earlier, the offices of some Mumbai MLAs were also attacked. Agitations have been staged in several towns and constituencies of the MLAs, who have been branded betrayers by the CM’s faction.

In such a situation that possibly could lead to street fights between the two groups and disturbance to peace, a direct caution came from the rebel group now holed up in Guwahati, Assam. “Don’t blame the Centre if it intervenes if the violence is not contained by the CM,” said the group’s spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar. “I request the CM to stop violence. No action has been taken against the person [Sanjay Raut] who has instigated the party workers to resort to violence. What if it was a person from another party?” Kesarkar asked while addressing the group’s first media conference on Saturday afternoon.

Political circles assessed Kesarkar’s statement as an indication of what could be coming. It could lead to imposition of President’s Rule in the state. “If the government remains unstable and the violence continues unabated, the Governor may deem recommending the Centre to intervene. It could even be the President’s Rule,” said a senior political leader, adding that it was important for the MVA government to not offer the BJP-led Centre any opportunity on a platter.