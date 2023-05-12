Shutters of several had been downed while skeleton crew went about daily chores at some offices on day of crucial Supreme Court verdict

The mood was sombre at the Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha at Worli Naka on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra political row: Both sides’ shakhas wear empty in Mumbai, forlorn look x 00:00

The city’s ubiquitous Shiv Sena shakhas, which have reflected the party’s aspirations and mood over the years but have been impacted by its recent split, wore a muted look on Thursday. Many were shut while tension and joy prevailed as per interpretations of the Supreme Court order that came as a shot in the arm to the Eknath Shinde government.

mid-day visited several shakhas across the city and found out that though there was a slew of reactions from the top brass of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s factions in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, it was business as usual at the grass-root offices of the political parties.

Vikhroli



The shakha at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, run by the Shinde faction, was shut

When mid-day visited the shakha at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, the office was closed. This office is run by supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Dadar

Although some karyakartas celebrated the Supreme Court order by bursting firecrackers at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, those on the ground had mixed reactions. Prashant Sawant, a resident of Marol who was present at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Thursday, told mid-day, “At least [in the wake of the apex court verdict] now, the Assembly speaker must follow the rules. They should take decisions in an impartial manner.” Another karyakarta, said, “We are hoping that the court will dissolve the present state government. But that will not happen. The speaker should act impartially.”

Also read: Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action

Worli Naka

Sainiks seemed to be going about their daily chores at the Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha at Worli Naka. A karyakarta said, “In the morning, we watched the news at the shakha. It seem the court has also slammed the current government.” “There were celebrations at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Most karyakartas from this shakha went there. We did our routine work here such as meeting people and discussing local issues,” he added. The worker said he didn’t want to comment on what the Shiv Sena (UBT) would do now. “Our leader former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide. We will follow his orders,” he stated.

Former local corporator Arvind Bhosle, who was at the shakha, said, “It is clear from the observations made by the court that this government is unethical. Shiv Sena has repelled many challenges so far. We will face this challenge as well. Our committed karyakartas can take on any situation,” Bhosle added. Ankush Dalvi, a karyakarta, said, “I don’t want to comment about the court order. I’m no expert. We are all with the Thackeray family. We are ready for all kinds of political situations.”

Dahisar



A barely inhabited Shinde Sena office at Dahisar. Pics/Anurag Ahire

When mid-day visited shakhas at Dahisar, no one seemed to be overjoyed or dejected. The shakha at IC Colony is one of the oldest and is always thronged by locals seeking solutions to day-to-day issues. Abhishek Ghosalkar, an Uddhav-loyalist and former corporator, and MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, run this office. On Thursday, only one or two office-bearers were present at the shakha.



The Sena (UBT) Shakha at IC Colony wore an empty look on Thursday

After inquiring about the situation, an office-bearer said that everyone had gone to attend the wedding of a party worker. A karyakarta said, “The Supreme Court remarked negatively about the Shinde faction but ultimately decided in its favour. It will demoralise our workers.” Another one added, “The people are angry, but we don’t think the elections will be conducted soon. That's their strategy. But we are with the Shiv Sena (UBT).”

A few metres away, there was a shakha apparently set up by the Shinde faction. Asked about the facility, a person said that only a board had been set up but no one comes here. Another branch was opened by Sheetal Mhatre, a leader of the Shinde Sena, at the old Vitthal Rakhumai temple near the Dahisar subway. It was one of the first shakhas of the Shinde faction and was inaugurated by MPs Shrikant Shinde and Dhairyashil Mane and MLA Prakash Surve on August 24, 2022.



The Shinde Sena office near the Dahisar subway was shut and cops were posted outside it

But the office was closed on Thursday and two police officers were sitting in front of the downed shutter. Mhatre was not available for comment. A karyakarta from Dahisar who supports the Thackeray faction, said, “Everyone had different predictions regarding the judgment. The picture will become clear in a few days. But I can only say that this is an unethical government.”