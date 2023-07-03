Maharashtra politics: Chhagan Bhujbal denies ED pressure, Jayant Patil says BJP has done it again

NCP chief expected to put on show of strength in city on Wed; Raut claims state will have new CM

Chhagan Bhujbal in the midst of party workers at Raj Bhavan after Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Chhagan Bhujbal, who was among the nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government on Sunday, dismissed Sharad Pawar’s allegations that they had defected only because they wanted relief from the central enforcement agencies that are probing them.

Pawar said the BJP had been saying these politicians were corrupt and yet the same people were inducted into the cabinet. He added that PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement to this effect had made them stage a coup. He credited the success of the rebellion to the PM instead of any other factors. “Only Bhujbal called me before going to Raj Bhavan. He said what was happening was not good and promised to tell me more about the developments. Later, he confirmed that he had taken the oath of office,” said Pawar in Pune.

Bhujbal defended Ajit’s action. “We all endorse Ajit Pawar’s stand and hence we have joined the government. We are there in power as the NCP. Yet, some people say that we are facing ED cases. Who are they?” he asked, adding that his own case was over and barring Hasan Mushrif, all others had no cases against them. “Even in Mushrif’s case, there is nothing substantial against him. The court has been postponing the hearing because of this,” he said, adding that he and his colleagues would do their job being in the government and ensure the welfare of the people. “You do your job, we will do our job,” he said.

‘More MLAs with NCP chief’

State NCP president Jayant Patil said that the BJP had been using all tactics to damage opposition parties that have governments in nine states. However, he said the BJP and the rebels will not succeed because many MLAs were with Sharad Pawar and not with the rebel group, as has been claimed (by Ajit Pawar). “MLAs who were called (by Ajit) told me that they did not know the purpose. They were made to sign a paper, which they were not allowed to read. Most of them said they are with the party,” Patil said.

He said after the Sena legal battle that had gone in favour of the Thackeray group, a repeat was not expected. And yet, the BJP has done it again. “I understand that they have been given promises which I will reveal in a due course of time,” said Patil, adding that it would be premature to talk of legal and disciplinary action that the party might initiate against the rebels. “We haven’t studied the possibilities yet. We will get back to you when we initiate any such action,” added.

According to Patil, the NCP leaders and MLAs will meet in Mumbai on July 5 to decide the next course of action. The event is expected to be a show of strength by Sharad Pawar. Patil said Ajit was always taken into confidence in every matter. He said that a year ago he had suggested that he should lead the state unit of the party, and “I would be the opposition leader, but he was willing to take up a role in the Assembly.” A meeting was called on July 6 to discuss Ajit’s desire to lead the party, added Patil.

Congress slams BJP

State Congress president Nana Patole stated that the Sunday episode was part of ‘Operation Lotus’ series. “The BJP has been misusing the powers of enforcement agencies and money. It has been proven yet again in Maharashtra. The people are unhappy about it and they will not vote for the BJP.”

New CM soon: Raut

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Raut said the state was expected to have a new CM very soon because inducting Ajit and others in the cabinet was part of a plan to this effect. “Shinde and 15 MLAs will be disqualified soon and the BJP will need support to stabilise the government. There will be a new CM soon,” he said.