Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?

As Deputy CM Ajit Pawar makes his ambition for top post clear, Shinde goes into late-night huddle with his loyalists, who are pissed off with the NCP’s entry into the government

CM Eknath Shinde with other leaders of his party celebrating Shiv Sena’s foundation day at the NESCO ground in Goregaon last month. Pic/Nimesh Dave; (right) a photo of Sharad Pawar adorns the banner on the stage at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s meeting with his faction of the NCP, in Bandra, on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

While all eyes were on the drama unfolding at Ajit Pawar’s meeting at Bandra on Wednesday morning, and his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s response to it, the political grapevine in Maharashtra started lighting up with buzz about the position of CM Eknath Shinde. First, it was Shiv Sena’s maverick rabble-rouser Sanjay Raut, who set the cat among the pigeons with his remark that the top post in the state will see a change of guard.