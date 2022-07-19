Maharashtra politics: Uddhav Thackeray camp assured of support by north Indians in Mumbai at meeting

The meeting is viewed as the Shiv Sena's attempt to secure its support base among north Indians, a significant vote bank that can swing the outcome of upcoming polls to the BMC, which has been under Sena's control for three decades

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was on Tuesday assured of support by representatives of north Indian residents at a meeting held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. The meeting is viewed as the Shiv Sena's attempt to secure its support base among north Indians, a significant vote bank that can swing the outcome of upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has been under Sena's control for three decades.

During their interaction with Thackeray, the north Indian representatives expressed their support to the Sena chief and his camp.

With 40 of 55 MLAs of Sena crossing over to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction which identifies itself as the "real" Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray, and a split in Members of Parliament (MPs), Thackeray has a tough task ahead to win the crucial BMC election and also keep the traditional Marathi vote bank intact.

