As the 2024 Maharashtra elections approach, BJP's Ashish Shelar shares his vision for Bandra West, tackling issues like water supply, hawker encroachment, and infrastructure development while focusing on his successful track record.

As Maharashtra heads towards the 2024 elections, the Bandra West Assembly constituency, a mix of upscale neighbourhoods, centuries-old villages, and congested slum pockets, continues to grapple with issues like water scarcity, sanitation, and redevelopment. Narrow roads, parking woes, hawker encroachment, and rising pollution are among the key concerns for its residents. However, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, who is contesting the seat for the fourth time, believes his track record and ongoing developmental plans will see him through.

Shelar's Track Record and Campaign Strategy

Shelar has had a successful run in Bandra West, securing the seat in 2014 and 2019. Despite the large Muslim electorate in the constituency, which traditionally votes for Congress, Ashish Shelar has managed to retain his position by focusing on development. "In 2014, the difference in votes between Congress and BJP was substantial. In 2019, despite the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP, the result remained unchanged," Shelar said confidently. He believes the people of Bandra West will vote for development once again in 2024.

However, Congress’ Asif Zakaria is not backing down. He claims that in 2019, the vote difference between the two parties was only about 3,500, and with the support of the I.N.D.I.A bloc this time, the result could be different.

Addressing local issues: water supply and infrastructure

Bandra West, while better than many parts of Mumbai, still faces challenges in basic services. One pressing issue is the erratic water supply, especially during festivals when pressure is low in certain areas. Shelar points out that despite being in power for 25 years, the previous administration has failed to address leakages and water pressure issues. However, he reassures residents with a solution in the form of a tertiary wastewater treatment plant near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which will supply potable water to commercial establishments, freeing up resources for residential use.

Shelar also touches on pothole-ridden roads, a problem that has plagued Mumbai for years. Under CM Eknath Shinde’s leadership, Shelar says, pothole-free roads are being prioritised. The government has already begun work to repair roads across the city, with more contractors now willing to participate due to changes in the tendering process.

Hawker encroachment and pollution

A thorn in the side of many Bandra residents is the hawker menace. "We need a state-level hawking policy that resolves this issue once and for all. Footpaths should be for pedestrians, not hawkers," said Lillian Pais, a local resident. Shelar agrees and says he will continue to fight for this in the coming term.

In addressing pollution, Shelar blames the previous government for permitting construction projects that increased dust and air pollution. While he does not intend to halt construction, Shelar promises stricter monitoring to curb pollution from these ongoing projects.

Redevelopment and job creation

Shelar also touches on the ongoing redevelopment of slum pockets in Bandra. He insists that SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) projects can bring significant change to urban areas, although he acknowledges corruption within the system. "We must tackle corruption without scrapping the entire scheme," he says.

On the matter of job creation, Shelar points to new industries and professions emerging in event management, food, and travel services. "We need a supportive ecosystem to nurture these industries, and the government has to play a role," he adds.

Addressing resident concerns

Despite his achievements, Shelar has faced criticism for issues like the Patwardhan Park parking project and the slow progress of Bandra Fort renovation. However, he defends his record, citing his involvement in resolving the park issue by writing to the BMC to scrap the parking project. He assures Bandra residents that the fort renovation is on the agenda and will be addressed in the near future.

The future of Bandra West

With the 2024 Maharashtra elections fast approaching, Shelar remains confident about his chances in Bandra West. He believes the constituency is with him and that the BJP’s emphasis on development and infrastructure will resonate with voters. "The people of Bandra West will vote for progress, and I am committed to delivering that," Shelar concluded.