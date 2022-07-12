Breaking News
Maharashtra rains: 3 people die in 24 hours, 95 evacuated from flooded areas

Updated on: 12 July,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in Gadchiroli district, a disaster management department report said on Tuesday

Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Pic/PTI


Three persons died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated from some of the flooded places, a disaster management department report said on Tuesday. Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, it said.

Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in Gadchiroli district, the report said.




The incessant showers affected 10 villages in Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Mumbai suburban regions, it said.


Maharashtra rain LIVE Updates

The Parshuram Ghat near Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district is still closed for vehicular movement, the report added.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa national highway was diverted last week following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section.

