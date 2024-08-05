CM Shinde on Monday also inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting, inspects flood-hit areas of Pune x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday chaired a high-level meeting along with senior officials amid heavy rains in parts of the state, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ANI, CM Eknath Shinde held a meeting with all senior officials of various district administrations and police to discuss the various issues arising due to heavy rainfall was held on Monday evening.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A meeting is underway between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and all senior officials of various district administrations and Police to discuss the various issues arising due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/mfX9xFFaBT — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

Earlier, CM Shinde inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune, according to the PTI.

The PTI reported, while speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions."

CM Shinde said the blue flood line, which marks the level of flood over a 25-year period, will be reviewed.

"We will do proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he said.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Meanwhile, Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Pune city and the district region and today heavy downpour is experienced. In the wake of the warning the entire administration should be vigilant," Shinde said in a statement.

People staying in the danger zones near rivers and dams should be shifted to safe places. If needed, help from NDRF, SRF and the Army should be taken and shelter, food, clothing, medicines and health facilities be arranged for the affected people, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Pune municipal corporation commissioner and the district magistrate have also been instructed.

Following the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, residents of the possible danger zones and those living in the flood line radius of dams and rivers, should be relocated to safe places, the chief minister said.

The CM directed the administration to make arrangements for the safety of people living in low-lying areas in Pune including Ekta Nagar, Dattwadi, Patil Estate, Yerwada, Shivaji Nagar, court area, Kamgar Putla area, Harris Bridge, and Dapodi.

Other low-lying areas are Juni Sangvi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri camp, Rawet, Balewadi Gaothan, Jupiter Hospital area, Kapil Malhar region, Baner, Bawdhan, and Sangamwadi.

The chief minister called for coordination among authorities while relocating people to safe places and providing necessary facilities in the shelter homes.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)