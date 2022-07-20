Maharashtra rains: Crops on 1.35 lakh hectare land damaged in Nagpur division, says Devendra Fadnavis

As per preliminary inspection, crops in nearly 1,35,000 hectare land have been damaged due to flooding in Nagpur division, and in many places, the loss has been 100 per cent, Fadnavis said

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that crops on nearly 1,35,000 hectare land were damaged due to flooding and incessant rainfall in Nagpur division.

Devendra Fadnavis was addressing a press conference after visiting rain-affected villages in Hinganghat and Chandrapur districts.

The Nagpur division witnessed heavy rainfall, especially Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, he said.

A survey of losses is underway and the administration is working to provide compensation as soon as possible, he said.

Fadnavis inspected crop and property damage caused due to flooding and rains in Chandrapur district and directed officials to conduct spot inspection of the losses.

The deputy chief minister inspected crop damage at Navegaon (Peth) in Chimur tehsil of the district.

"The affected citizens will be given immediate financial assistance by the government and no one will be deprived of help. The district administration has been ordered to conduct a panchnama immediately," Fadnavis said.

According to the district administration, Chimur taluka received an average of 701 mm from June 1 to July 19.

According to PTI, a total of 41 villages were affected due to floods in Uma and Godhani rivers and Satnala and Hattighoda nullahs in the taluka, while as many as 208 people were evacuated from Neri, Sirpur, Kalamgaon, Panjrepar, Bamhani, Savargaon and Malewada, Gagona and Mahalgaon Kalu villages.

A total of 547 houses and 38 cowsheds in the villages of Khadsangi, Neri, Chimur, Masal, Jambhulghat, Bhisi and Shankarpur were partially affected and 17 houses and three cowsheds were completely damaged due to flooding in Chimur.

