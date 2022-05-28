Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: MVA govt, NCP cornered, misled Sambhaji Chhatrapati, says Devendra Fadnavis

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and prominent Maratha leader, who had announced that he would contest the RS polls as an Independent, had said he was pulling out after failing to garner support for his re-election bid

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the MVA government and NCP chief Sharad Pawar misled and cornered Sambhaji Chhatrapati in the run up to the polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and prominent Maratha leader, who had announced that he would contest the RS polls as an Independent, had, earlier in the day, said he was pulling out after failing to garner support for his re-election bid.

"The way MVA treated Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati is highly condemnable. It seems the (state) government deliberately cornered him. When he had approached me and informed that he wished to contest as an Independent, I had made it clear that if he managed to get support across parties, I will speak to our high command (about giving extra party votes to him)," Fadnavis said.

