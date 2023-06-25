Speaking at an event in Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said that the OBCs are in the DNA of the BJP

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Record number of OBC ministers serving in Modi government, says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed a record number of Other Backward Classes (OBC) ministers are serving in the Narendra Modi government, the PTI reported.

Speaking at an event in Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said that the OBCs are in the DNA of the BJP, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) needs only the face of the Other Backward Classes community but the party never had favourable thoughts for OBCs, as per the PTI.

"The number of OBC ministers serving in the PM Narendra Modi's cabinet is high which is a record. No previous government had given so much representation to OBCs," said Devendra Fadnavis, the PTI reported on Sunday.

He was addressing a gathering of OBC activists at an event where OBC leader from Vidarbha, Ashok Jivtode, joined the BJP on Sunday evening.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the OBC community. OBCs are in the DNA of the BJP. The decisions for the upliftment of the community were taken by the prime minister in Delhi and as (former) chief minister by me in Maharashtra," said Fadnavis.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had created an OBC ministry in Maharashtra and worked hard to bring Bahujan samaj into the mainstream.

"The NCP needs only the face of the OBC community and it never has favourable thoughts toward OBC," Fadnavis claimed.

Senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Sudhir Mungantiwar, attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar had on Wednesday appealed to the NCP leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as LoP and assign him any role in the party organisation. He came up with this demand at the 24th Foundation Day event of the Nationalist Congress Party held in Mumbai and attended by his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

Ajit Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which he was the deputy chief minister, collapsed due to a rebellion in Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(with PTI inputs)