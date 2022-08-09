Maharashtra records 1,782 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 80,62,519, while death toll reached 1,48,150

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,782 new coronavirus infections and seven pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said in a release.

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 80,62,519, while death toll reached 1,48,150.

Mumbai recorded 479 new cases and zero fatalities.

Ahmednagar, Satara and Ratnagiri districts recorded one death each. The Pune Municipal Corporation and Kolhapur district recorded two deaths each.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 11,889 active cases in the state now.

As many as 1,854 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 79,02,480.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.

With 36,182 tests conducted since Monday evening, the tally of samples tested so far rose to 8,34,90,115.