Maharashtra records 2,040 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count increased by 2,048 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,10,243, leaving the state with 11,847 active cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,040 new Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the state to 80,70,258 and the toll to 1,48,168, according to state health bulletin.


Mumbai Circle led with 1,222 new cases, followed by Pune Circle (312), Nagpur Circle (184), Nashik Circle (138), Kolhapur Circle (72), Latur Circle (61), Akola Circle (32)and Aurangabad Circle (18). The lone fatality occurred in Navi Mumbai, which is part of the Mumbai Circle.

The recovery count increased by 2,048 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,10,243, leaving the state with 11,847 active cases, as per state health department data.


So far, 8,36,13,679 samples have been examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the data revealed.

The recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent and the positivity rate stood at 5.96 per cent, as per data.

