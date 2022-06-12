Maharashtra records 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active case tally rises to 16,370

Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.




On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.


