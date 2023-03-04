Breaking News
Maharashtra records 48 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 274

Updated on: 04 March,2023 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

At least 7,838 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,64,60,274

Maharashtra records 48 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 274

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 81,37,824, an official from the state health department said.


The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423, while the count of recoveries reached 79,89,127 after 32 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, he said.



With this, the state is left with 274 active cases. The recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, the official said.


At least 7,838 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,64,60,274, he said.

Of the latest infections, Mumbai reported 12, increasing its tally to 11,54,500, which includes 19,747 casualties, he said.

As per official data, Mumbai circle added 18 cases, followed by Pune with 15, Akola 10, Nashik and Latur two each and Nagpur one.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Fresh cases: 48, Total cases: 81,37,824, Fatalities: 1,48,423, Tests: 8,64,60,274.

