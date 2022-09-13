Maharashtra records 730 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 1,075 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,58,170, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,513

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 730 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, which took the tally to 81,11,976 and the toll to 1,48,293, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department's data, Mumbai accounted for 193 cases.

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 1,075 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,58,170, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,513.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

It said 8,44,09,585 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far.

