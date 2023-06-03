Maharashtra reports 20 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 186

No death was reported on June 3, the health bulletin issued by state health department said on Saturday

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20 fresh cases of Covid-19, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,339, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 186 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

43 patients discharged on June 3. 80,20,601 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery until Saturday. The recovery rate in the state is now 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Maharashtra on Friday reported 25 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,319, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,552, a health official said, reported the PTI.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had seen 36 cases and zero death, he pointed out.



Mumbai circle led with 19 cases, followed by four in Pune circle and two in Kolhapur circle.



The recovery count increased by 39 to touch 80,20,558, leaving the state with 223 active cases, he added.

At present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total 1,685 cases were found with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, 16% did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported as many as five new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,815, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 3, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by seven more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,963.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 27 and June 2 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,78,389 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 810 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 77,432 days, as per civic data.

(with PTI inputs)