Maharashtra reports 2,325 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Maharashtra has 14,636 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,325 new Covid-19 cases, and seven patients succumbed to the infection.

As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,636 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent.

As per the department, of the total new cases, the highest 898 were registered in the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (546), Nagpur (321), Nashik (184), Akola (111), Latur (103), Kolhapur (83) and Aurangabad circles (79).

Around 45,273 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The count of Covid-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,682 with the single-day addition of 106 new patients, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, health department officials said. State's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 5.13 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)