Maharashtra reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 157

No death was reported in the state on Thursday, a state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent, the bulletin further said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,463, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 157 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

36 patients were discharged on June 8. 80,20,753 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until Thursday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.36% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85% of the deceased had comorbidities, 15% did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India has logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 720 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,428, while the death toll increased to 1,48,553, the department said in a bulletin.