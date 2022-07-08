Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 2,944 covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated on: 08 July,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The state's overall tally is now at 79,98,673 and the death toll to 1,47,971, a health department official said

Representation Pic


Maharashtra on July 8 reported 2,944 new Covid-19 cases and seven more deaths linked to the infection. The cases in Maharashtra on Friday were reported up by 266 from that reported on July 7. The state's overall tally is now at 79,98,673 and the death toll to 1,47,971, a health department official said, as per the PTI.

The addition to the cumulative tally was 2,678 on Thursday, while eight deaths were reported on July 7. The fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported from Mumbai, Vasai-Virar (two each), Thane, Raigad and Aurangabad (one each), accoridng to PTI.




The recovery of 3,499 persons from the infection in the last 24 hours took the number of people discharged so far to 78,31,851, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,851, the official said.


State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent.

The number of tests carried out so far rose to 8,23,04,212 after addition of 40,730 tests in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 79,98,673; fresh cases 2,944; death toll 1,47,971; recoveries 78,31,851; active cases 18,851; total tests 8,23,04,212.

(with PTI inputs)

