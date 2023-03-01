Maharashtra reports 32 COVID 19 cases zero deaths

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and no pandemic-related deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases which took the tally of infections in the state to 81,37,662, a health department report said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 with zero fresh fatalities.

Pune circle on Wednesday reported the highest 17 new cases followed by 11 cases from Mumbai circle, three cases from Kolhapur circle and one case from Akola circle. As many as 27 patients recovered.

Maharashtra has 198 active COVID-19 cases now. The highest 69 active cases are in Pune district, followed by 47 cases in Mumbai district and 26 cases in Thane district.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 98.17 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases: 81,37,662; fresh cases: 32; death toll 1,48,421 (unchanged); recoveries 79,89,043; active cases 198; total tests: 8,64,37,448.

