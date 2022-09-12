Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 414 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 12 September,2022 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, an official said

Maharashtra reports 414 Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra reported 414 Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday. The fresh cases took the tally to 81,11,246 and the toll to 1,48,289, an official told the PTI.


The state witnessed a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, the official added.

Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death.


The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.

It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 414; total cases: 81,11,246, deaths: 1,48,289, recoveries 79,57,095, active cases: 5,862; total tests: 8,43,85,667. 

(with PTI inputs)

