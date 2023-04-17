Maharashtra reports 505 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 6,087

No death related to Covid-19 was reported on Monday, the state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra on Monday reported 505 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,56,344, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,087 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

334 patients discharged today 80,01,778 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 17; Recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Sunday recorded 650 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479, the state health department said, as per the PTI.

A day before, the state had recorded 660 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19.

With 779 patients had recovered on Sunday, according to the PTI.

Since January 1, there have been 62 deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra and 70.97 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years. Of the total number of deceased persons, 58 per cent had comorbidity while 10 per cent had no comorbidity. The data of 32 percent of patients is still not available with the state health department, the bulletin said.

