Maharashtra reports 562 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 562 new Covid-19 cases, the PTI reported.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,45,342, while the death of three persons raised the fatality count to 1,48,444, a health official said, according to the PTI.

The single-day infection tally dropped by 107 as compared to Saturday when the state had logged 669 cases.

A total of 395 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours that took the cumulative recovery figure to 79,93,410. There are now 3,488 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 172 Covid-19 cases but did not witness any death. The state capital's caseload now stands at 11,57,454. The civic body discharged 123 patients, which increased its recovery tally to 11,36,637. It carried out 1,736 tests in the past 24 hours that took the total to 1,87,99,808, the official told the PTI.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, he said.

Of the total Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, 319 were from Mumbai circle, followed by 119 in Pune circle, 33 in Nagpur circle, 30 in Nashik circle, 23 in Aurangabad circle, 15 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Latur circle and nine in Akola circle.

One person from Thane city in Mumbai circle succumbed to Covid-19 infection during the day, while the other two are from rural parts of Sangli district in Kolhapur circle and Nanded district in Latur circle, the official said.

The state health authorities carried out 7,368 tests, which raised the overall test count to 8,66,43,875, he said.

The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: New cases: 562, total cases: 81,45,342, death toll: 1,48,444, recoveries: 79,93,410, tests so far: 8,66,43,875.

(with PTI inputs)