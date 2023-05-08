Maharashtra reports 76 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The state currently has 1,527 active cases, a state health department said in the bulletin

Maharashtra on Monday reported 76 new Covid-19 cases and one death related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,67,595, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,527 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

176 patients were discharged on Monday, 80,17,530 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 8. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,296, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

With the death reported on May 8, the death toll in the city reached 19,768, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 60 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,108.

The city now has an active caseload of 420 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 1 and May 7 was 0.0057 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,54,642 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 516 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 12,867 days, as per civic data.