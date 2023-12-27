Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 87 Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 87 Covid-19 cases, two deaths x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 87 Covid-19 cases The state reported two deaths related to the virus So far 10 patients in the state have been found to be infected with the JN.1 variant

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 87 Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

So far 10 patients in the state were found to be infected with the JN.1 variant of Covid, the bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 265 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

As many as 14 patients were discharged on Wednesday after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 153, as per a state health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said last week that the new variant was being closely investigated but he stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant last week had written to states and Union territories calling for requisite public health measures to be put in place and underlined the critical Covid-19 control and management strategies considering the ongoing festive season.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported a single-day rise of 529 cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new Covid variant JN.1 and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!