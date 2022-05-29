Maharashtra reports first cases of B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 variants

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The two sub-lineages of Omicron have been reported in the Pune district

For the first time, Maharashtra has reported four patients of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of the Coronavirus. According to the health department, all of them had mild symptoms and none of the patients needed hospitalisation. Experts said there is no need to panic as of now, but people should continue following the basic protocol of wearing masks and avoiding crowds. The two sub-lineages of Omicron have been reported in the Pune district. 

The genome sequencing was conducted by the Institute of Science Education and Research, and its findings have been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad. As many as seven patients, all from Pune, were detected with the infection of the sub-lineage of Omicron. Four of them are men and three are women. Four patients are above 50 years of age, while two are in the 20-40 age group and one patient is a nine-year-old child. 




