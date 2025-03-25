The highway will be developed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore, Bhuse said

The construction of coastal highway from Rewas to Redi in Maharashtra has started and will be completed in three years, state minister Dada Bhuse informed the legislative council on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The coastal highway stretches to 523-km, he said.

Bhuse was responding to a starred question raised by the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare.

"The highway will be developed in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore. It will be a concrete road. In the first phase, nine creek bridges will be constructed. The land acquisition process for these bridges is in its final stage, and work orders have been issued for five of them," said the minister, according to the PTI.

The highway would link 93 coastal tourism sites between Rewas in Raigad district and Redi in Sindhudurg district, he said.

Complete road concretisation works by May 31: Eknath Shinde to officials

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday told the officials that all ongoing road concretisation works in Mumbai must be completed by May 31, the PTI earlier reported.

According to the PTI, Eknath Shinde was speaking at a meeting of MLAs from the metropolis, convened by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, to discuss the concretisation work, which elected representatives have claimed to be of low quality.

For the first time, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray participated in a meeting attended by Eknath Shinde, who, incidentally, arrived late, the news agency reported on Monday.

Aaditya Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have been bitter rivals since the party, founded by Bal Thackeray, split in June 2022.

"All ongoing road concretisation works in Mumbai must be completed by May 31. Till the ongoing concretisation is not completed, no new roads will be dug up," Eknath Shinde said, as per the PTI.

In the meeting, it was decided that assistant municipal commissioners will review road concretisation works in April along with representatives of firms like Mahanagar Gas and power companies, following which a completion schedule will be created.

Aaditya Thackeray sought a probe by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the poor quality of cement concretisation of roads, his colleague and Vandre East MLA Varun Sardesai stated.

(with PTI inputs)