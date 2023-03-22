Breaking News
Maharashtra: RTO agent acquitted by court in bribery case

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:15 PM IST  |  Thane
Agencies |

Sharma was accused of demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to arrange the release of a truck which an RTO official had confiscated for overloading in Vashi in March 2009

Maharashtra: RTO agent acquitted by court in bribery case

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent accused of accepting bribe has been acquitted by a court here for lack of evidence.


In the order passed on Monday, special ACB court judge Amit Shete gave the benefit of doubt to accused Raju alias Imtiyaz Ram Sharma (30) and acquitted him.



Sharma was accused of demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to arrange the release of a truck which an RTO official had confiscated for overloading in Vashi in March 2009.


In a separate case, earlier on March 16, an official of the Maharashtra government's planning agency CIDCO was allegedly caught red-handed while taking bribe in Navi Mumbai.

The 57-year-old official had demanded Rs 7 lakh for facilitating the grant of a plot to a local resident whose house had been acquired for the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

