Maharashtra: Samruddhi Mahamarg’s measures for wildlife safety to be monitored

MSRDC, Wildlife Institute of India sign MoU in this regard, experts say more needs to be done

Authorities have been claiming that the 701-km-long expressway was planned in such a way that wildlife faces no threat. File Pic/Sameer Markande

It seems that the authorities have taken serious note of accidents involving wildlife on the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have joined hands to monitor underpasses and overpasses on the stretch. An MoU has been signed in this regard.

On Tuesday, WII tweeted, “Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation #MSRDC and @wii_india have joined hands to monitor underpasses and overpasses on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway connecting Nagpur and Mumbai. An MoU has been signed to ensure safe passage for wildlife (sic).” On April 22, mid-day highlighted how despite tall claims about protecting animals on the route, the state had no information about wildlife deaths on Samruddhi Mahamarg, which passes through three wildlife sanctuaries.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?

An MSRDC official said, “While constructing the Samruddhi Expressway, mitigation measures were suggested by WII and the Maharashtra forest department, which were implemented. We have signed an MOU with WII to see if the mitigation measures like wildlife underpasses and overpasses are being used or not. Camera traps will be installed to monitor if wild animals are using the mitigation measures. If, at some places, animals are not using them, we will study what can be done to ensure that they do.”

Time and again, authorities have been claiming that the 701-km-long expressway was planned in such a way that wildlife faces no threat. There are a total of nine green overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animals. To minimise accidents and prevent animals from entering the highway corridor, the MSRDC has prohibited the planting of 13 varieties of fruit trees that attract wildlife.

After the expressway was inaugurated, mid-day reported how wild animals and stray dogs were getting killed on the highway while crossing it. Sources from MSRDC had told this newspaper that animals suddenly coming onto the highway were also resulting in vehicular accidents. In January, more than 10 wild boars died on the highway. Later, a video of three Nilgai crossing the stretch also went viral. In the clip, which was shot by a motorist, the Nilgai can be seen jumping over crash barriers installed on the median and the side of the highway.

What experts say

Wildlife Conservationist Kedar Gore from the Corbett Foundation said, “Monitoring will provide data on the usage and efficacy of these mitigation structures. But how will this prevent mishaps on sections where mitigation measures were not implemented? Looking at the wildlife accidents so far, it is obvious that the mitigation measures are proving to be inadequate. Therefore, the potential stretches along the entire Samruddhi Highway should be monitored to assess the extent of wildlife accidents, and based on this data, the government should strive to make additional mitigation to prevent wildlife deaths and accidents as much as possible.”

Bittu Sahgal, editor, Sanctuary Asia, said “Under and overpasses are inevitable and vital when we are presented with fait accompli! But after serving for 15 years on India’s Ministry of Environment, Infrastructure Expert Committees, I believe that the Ministry of Surface Transport tends to disregard suggestions for even minor alignment changes, such as bypasses, to avoid damaging irreplaceable ecological infrastuctures such as wetlands and forests that linear projects blindly obliterate.”

