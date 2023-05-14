Maharashtra sees 75 Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Maharashtra is now left with 864 active cases

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 75 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,403, the state health department said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 1,48,542 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, the state recorded 111 cases.

At 46, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Sunday, followed by eight in Akola circle, seven in Pune circle, six in Kolhapur, five in Nagpur and one each in Nashik, Aurangabad and Latur, a health department report said.

Mumbai city saw 18 fresh cases but zero Covid-19 fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 11,62,598 and the death toll remained unchanged at 19,769.

Since January 1 this year, 112 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra and 75 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age. While 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the report said.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,18,997 after 178 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

A total of 6,065 tests 4,089 at government laboratories, 1,943 at private labs and 33 tests by self-testing kits were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,70,95,104, the health department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,68,403; fresh cases 75; death toll 1,48,542; recoveries 80,18,997; active cases 864, and total tests 8,70,95,104.