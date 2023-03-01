Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Shinde group picks Viplav Bajoria as Chief Whip after he became first MLC to switch sides, while Thackeray group sends Vilas Potnis’s name for clearance

Opposition legislators protest on Tuesday demanding immediate financial aid to farmers. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Making new moves, the Shiv Sena factions moved the turf war between them to the Upper house on Tuesday, with the Shinde group appointing Viplav Bajoria as its Chief Whip, while the Thackeray group sent Vilas Potnis's name for the chairman's clearance.