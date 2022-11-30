Maharashtra: Several top officials transferred

×
Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Representative Image


Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) additional commissioner V N Suryavanshi has been transferred and posted as the Maharashtra Excise Commissioner, an official release said on Tuesday.


Among other transfers, Bhagyashree Banayat, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, was posted as Member Secretary, Vidarbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur.



Vinay Sadashiv Moon, Chief Executive Officer of Bhandara Zilla Parishad, has been now posted as Chief Executive Officer of Parbhani Zilla Parishad.


Sunil S Chavan, a 2007-batch IAS officer, has been posted as commissioner, agriculture, Pune.

S M Kurtkoti has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Bhandara Zilla Parishad, replacing Moon.

Saumya Sharma, currently serving as Assistant Collector, Deglur Sub Division, Nanded, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Nagpur Zilla Parishad. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

