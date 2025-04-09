In one of the state’s largest wildlife reintroductions, Indian star tortoises rescued from trafficking begin a new chapter in Chandrapur’s Central Chanda Forest Reserve

Tortoises released in the reserve forests of Chandrapur. PICS/RESQ Charitable Trust and Maharashtra Forest Department

As part of the Turtle Rehabilitation Project (TRP), 340 Indian star tortoises were released into the wild in the Rajura reserve forest within the Central Chanda Forest Division. This significant step is a joint initiative by the Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust and follows one of the most extensive organised releases of this species in the state. The effort builds on months of intensive rehabilitation that began in late 2024.

With this release, the reserve forests of Chandrapur have become a refuge for tortoises rescued from illegal wildlife trades. The TRP was launched to counter the growing challenge of illegal trafficking and captivity of turtles and tortoises. Since its inception, 441 Indian star tortoises have entered the programme, many arriving in extremely poor health. Roughly 80 per cent of them have survived, and those now released have successfully completed all stages of treatment, quarantine, and environmental conditioning.



Tortoises during the early days of treatment

A smaller group remains under care and will be considered for future release. The rehabilitation programme, hosted at the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan, Pune, was carefully designed to mirror natural conditions and prepare the animals for reintegration into the wild. Many had endured long periods in captivity with insufficient diet, light, or space—leading to serious health issues such as malnutrition and gait problems. Upon intake, tortoises were classified by size and sex to reduce stress and enable better-targeted care.

The early stages of treatment involved medical stabilisation and quarantine in specialised enclosures, followed by a gradual shift to semi-natural outdoor spaces. Their diets were adjusted to include native grasses and seasonal plants to support gut health and promote natural foraging behaviours. UV exposure and thermoregulation were supported through thoughtfully designed basking zones and shaded areas to simulate wild conditions.

Rehabilitation also emphasised climate adaptation and behavioural restoration. Regular biometric monitoring—covering parameters like weight, hydration, and shell condition—was conducted alongside behavioural assessments, including feeding habits, mobility, and social interaction. A dedicated team of veterinarians and wildlife rehabilitators worked continuously to provide tailored care.



Rehabilitation programmes were designed to mirror natural conditions and prepare the reptiles for the wild

Most of the tortoises showed encouraging signs of recovery, with noticeable increases in activity and adaptation to wild diets—key indicators of their readiness for release. These results highlight the impact of science-driven, welfare-focused rehabilitation on conservation success. The tortoises travelled over 900 kilometres from Pune to their new habitat in the Chandrapur district. The Central Chanda Reserve Division was selected due to its natural suitability and history of Indian star tortoise presence. Earlier, smaller releases in the same area showed promising outcomes, including regular sightings, evidence of breeding, and the presence of juveniles—all signs of successful reintegration. Jitendra Ramgaonkar, IFS , chief conservator of forests, Chandrapur, said, “I have overseen several batches of these releases over the past few years, and each one has provided valuable insights into the adaptability and resilience of the species when reintroduced into their native habitat. These efforts have not only helped strengthen local populations but also contributed to restoring ecological balance in the region. For the upcoming batches, we are working on innovative tagging solutions that will enable us to monitor the post-release movement and behaviour of the tortoises more effectively. This will allow us to gather critical data to inform future conservation strategies while ensuring the welfare of the animals remains uncompromised.”

The release event also engaged the local community, with over 100 students from Adarsh Vidyalaya Rajura participating alongside RESQ team members Sonesh Ingole, Ketan Vaidya, and Raju Sayyed. The operation was supervised by Swetha Boddu, deputy conservator of forests, Central Chanda Forest Division, and Pawan Jong, sub-divisional forest officer, Rajura.