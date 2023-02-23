Breaking News
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers protest against Sanjay Raut over his allegations against CM Shinde's son

Updated on: 23 February,2023 02:01 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A First Information Report was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


Shiv Sena workers on Thursday protested against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Thane for claiming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde had hired a history-sheeter to harm him.


During Thursday's protest, Shinde and other women's wing workers of the Shinde group brought a masked man with a photo of Raut on his face in an ambulance for "admission" in the mental health hospital here.

Shinde said Raut had "lost his mental balance and, therefore, we seek quick treatment for him".

Raut had made the allegations against Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

