Maharashtra: SIT to probe ex-RTO official allegedly duping people taking CM's name

Updated on: 11 March,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A special investigation team will probe allegations against a former Regional Transport Office (RTO) staffer that he promised transfers and postings to people by falsely claiming he was close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.


This ex-RTO staffer, along with an associate, would meet transport department officials at a five-star hotel here and would seek money for such transfers and postings, he said.



Also read: Eight farmers end life in Maharashtra every day: Ajit Pawar in assembly


"The SIT has been set up on the basis of media reports. It will probe all the allegations. It will check CCTV footage of the hotel in question as part of the probe," Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said at a press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

