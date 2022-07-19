Breaking News
Thane: Six injured after building collapses in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 19 July,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the primary information, the collapsed building was around 35 years old and had been declared dangerous after which its occupants had vacated it, an official said

Thane: Six injured after building collapses in Bhiwandi

Representation Pic


At least six persons were injured after a building collapsed on another structure in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official from the fire brigade said, according to the PTI. The incident took place around 7 am when a single-storey building in Panjrapole locality, which was unoccupied, collapsed on an adjacent structure. Those injured were asleep at the time of the incident, the official said.

As per the primary information, the collapsed building was around 35 years old and had been declared dangerous after which its occupants had vacated it, he said.




Following the incident, local firemen and a disaster control team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris and pulled out people who were trapped, he said.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Bhiwandi and their condition is said to be stable, the official added.

(with PTI inputs) 

