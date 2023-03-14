Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde

Subhash Desai’s son Bhushan was inducted into Eknath Shinde faction on Monday; the senior Desai stays with Uddhav Thackeray

Bhushan Desai with CM Eknath Shinde on Monday

Bhushan Desai, the son of Subhash Desai, who is Uddhav Thackeray’s close associate and former minister, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday evening. His father still remains with the former CM.

Shinde officially welcomed Bhushan at the party’s office ‘Balasaheb Bhavan’. Now, the CM has yet another Shiv Sena family split between two factions. Some of Uddhav’s brothers and nephews have supported Shinde, while some remain loyal to Matoshree.

“I had decided to join Shinde saheb the moment the new government came to power. This is the party that works for the people and has been carrying Balasaheb’s ideology forward,” said Bhushan, adding that he had told his father about his independent decision a long time ago. “I have my own thoughts and I’m free to take my own decisions,” said the new entrant, who hasn’t contested an election yet but managed his father’s politics from the backend. Bhushan had shot to prominence when his father was a cabinet minister in the Fadnavis and Thackeray governments.

Also read: Victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology: Eknath Shinde on EC decision

Shinde said Bhushan knew his working style for long and they have worked together in the past. “This shows which is the real Sena. Bhushan will be given good responsibility in the party,” he said.

Reacting to the defection, Aaditya Thackeray said Bhushan was never active in the party, and those wishing to get their dirt cleaned in a ‘washing machine’ were welcome to leave. Bhushan said he was too junior to respond, but Shinde said similar things were said when 50 MLAs, 13 MPs and thousands of local body elected members left Uddhav Thackeray.

Painful, says father

Bhushan’s father Subhash Desai said he was pained by his son’s action. However, he added that since Bhushan was not active in politics and the party, his exit would not impact the Thackeray faction in any way. “I have been loyal to Balasaheb’s ideology, Uddhav Thackeray and the party for the past five decades. I will remain so forever. I won’t say much at this age, but henceforth I will continue to work with innumerable party workers till we get complete justice.”