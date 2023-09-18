Breaking News
Maharashtra: Speaker deliberately delaying decision on Shinde camp MLAs' disqualification pleas, says Raut

Updated on: 18 September,2023 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

On Monday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying the decision on Eknath Shinde's camp MLAs' disqualification petitions

On Monday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying the decision on Eknath Shinde's camp MLAs' disqualification petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.


While speaking to reporters, Raut stated that this inaction shows Rahul Narwekar is supporting the "unconstitutional" government.


Raut said the Supreme Court has made it clear that some MLAs of a political party switching to another party does not mean a split.


"Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court, the speaker is wasting time when it comes to deciding on the disqualification petitions. He is supporting the unconstitutional government in the state," Raut alleged.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena had filed disqualification petitions against CM Shinde and other MLAs, including some cabinet ministers of Maharashtra.

"We will mention these issues before the Supreme Court and hopefully we will get justice," said Sanjay Raut.

He also trained guns on ministers and leaders controlling sugar mills in Maharashtra. "The ministers who control certain sugar mills facing financial irregularities and corruption charges have switched their loyalties and joined the state government. They did so to get relief from Central probe agencies," Raut claimed.

MP Sanjay Raut stated that he has written to Central investigation agencies several times about such malpractices.

Sanjay Raut claimed, "The Pravara sugar mill controlled by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (state revenue minister from BJP) is facing a corruption charge of Rs 200 crore while the sugar mill controlled by Rahul Kul (BJP legislator) is facing a corruption charge of Rs 500 crore. Even the case of Jarandeshwar sugar mill (linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) is similar".

(with inputs from PTI)

