Maharashtra: Speaker digs heels in on one-Shiv Sena stand

Updated on: 25 February,2023 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Rahul Narvekar reaffirms on Friday that as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the rules of the state assembly, he will not give any leeway to the Uddhav group

Maharashtra: Speaker digs heels in on one-Shiv Sena stand

CM Eknath Shinde’s group is in majority in the Assembly. File pic


Even as the Thackeray-led group is holding its ground in the Supreme Court saying they are the parent party and want the other group led by CM Eknath Shinde to be derecognised, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said ahead of the budget session on Friday, that he considered only one Shiv Sena as official. He also said he considered all its 56 MLAs, including both these groups, as one legislative party.

